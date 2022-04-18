Did you wait until the last minute to file your tax returns? It could be hard to find help

You have until midnight tonight to get your taxes in. But finding help to prepare those returns may be hard and even harder if you don’t have the means to pay for that help.

The Cuyahoga County Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition offers free tax prep services for anyone earning less than $58,000. While the coalition has 12 locations, they are completely booked through the end of the day.

Outreach Coordinator Andre Ross says this deadline is really more critical if you owe income taxes.

Outreach Coordinator Andre Ross: Assistance for those filing taxes Listen • 0:16

“If people are expecting a refund, they aren’t going to be getting any fees for filing late after the 18. But if they owe, that 18 deadline is a hard cut off.”

Ross says if you think you’re going to owe money, you will still need to file a return or an extension. Either way you will still need to make a payment of the additional taxes you think you owe.

Ross says the coalition will offer its services into the summer for those who still need to file returns.

