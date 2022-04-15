© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Mike DeWine is under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published April 15, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT
Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at a press conference June 23, 2020, with first lady Fran DeWine
Office of Gov. Mike DeWine
Gov. Mike DeWine speaks at a press conference June 23, 2020, with first lady Fran DeWine by his side. In August of 2020, the governor had tested positive for COVID-19, and later it was determined he didn't have the virus.

Gov. Mike DeWine is following CDC protocols and is under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, a diagnosis backed by his personal physician.

DeWine had been experiencing what a written statement described as "mild symptoms," such as a runny nose, headache, body aches, and a sore throat.

He received a monoclonal antibody treatment Friday evening.

In the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, DeWine gained national attention for what was seen as swift action in response to the coronavirus. In March 2020, DeWine announced health orders that closed schools, restaurants, and required people to observe social distancing.

Political opponents, running against DeWine in the Republican gubernatorial primary, said DeWine over-extended his authority when implementing those health orders. However, health officials have commended DeWine for Ohio's response in the first few months of the pandemic.

In August 2020, DeWine was tested for COVID-19 as standard protocol before meeting then-President Donald Trump. That test came back positive. After several, more-accurate tests delivered negative results it was determined that DeWine did not have the virus.

A statement from DeWine's office noted that Gov. DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine are fully vaccinated and also received the booster shot. Fran DeWine has not been experiencing symptoms and has tested negative for COVID-19.
Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & Politics coronavirusCOVID-19Gov. Mike DeWine
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content