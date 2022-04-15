© 2022 WKSU
Government & Politics

Akron City Council passes resolution condemning Ohio's "Don't Say Gay" bill

WKSU | By Jay Shah
Published April 15, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT
akron's municipal building
Akron City Council
Akron City Hall

Akron City Council has passed a resolution condemning a bill making its way through the Ohio legislature which is similar to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Councilman Shammas Malik introduced the resolution opposing House bill 616 which would ban the teaching of “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” to students in kindergarten through third grade.

He says it’s important that these conversations continue in classrooms.

Councilman Shammas Malik
on his opposition to HB 616

“Saying that…these are concepts that can be dealt with at home. What it really means is we’re discriminating against people because of their sexual orientation, because of their gender identity, that we’re going to teach an incomplete picture, an inaccurate picture.”

Malik calls the bill an attempt to score political points that has nothing to do with the way students are taught these topics.

He encourages residents opposed to HB 616 to reach out to their representatives at the statehouse.

Jay Shah
