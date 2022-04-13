In first State of the City speech, Cleveland Mayor Bibb makes change a focal point

In his first State of the City address, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said the city would set its expectations higher as it undergoes “a true period of transition and change” for the first time in 20 years.

Bibb marked his 100th day in office Wednesday, which he called the “first major milestone in the marathon for change.” In the 45-minute speech, he ticked off his administration’s early moves to hire new leadership and tackle long-standing challenges.

“We said that Cleveland can’t wait, and we meant it,” the mayor said, echoing his campaign slogan from last year’s mayoral race. “Cleveland: the wait for change is over.”

The mayor spoke at the Maltz Performing Arts Center on East 105th Street, at the edge of University Circle in the Hough neighborhood. The center is part of the campus of Case Western Reserve University, where the mayor received business and law degrees in 2018.

In the first three-and-a-half months of his mayoralty, Bibb has negotiated amendments to the police consent decree to incorporate a voter-passed oversight amendment, made changes to West Side Market tenant leases and hired a strategist to coordinate the city’s effort against lead paint.

Bibb acknowledged that his administration fell short in January’s major snowfall, which left behind impassable roads that paralyzed the transit system. Even though the city threw all the resources it had at the clogged streets, it was not enough, the mayor said.

“We fell short, and I fell short as your mayor,” he said.

Calling public safety his top priority as mayor, Bibb said the city would work to bolster staffing in the safety forces. Cleveland has struggled for years to keep pace with the rate of police retirements, a problem that has continued into Bibb’s administration.

The mayor criticized Gov. Mike DeWine and statehouse Republicans for passing a law allowing permit-less concealed carrying of firearms.

“This decision moves the needle on gun violence in the complete wrong, complete wrong direction,” he said.

Bibb also previewed some coming changes to the city’s housing policies. He said his administration would introduce pay-to-stay legislation aimed at helping tenants facing eviction, as well as measures meant to protect federally subsidized renters. The city will also roll out a new residential tax abatement policy soon, he said.