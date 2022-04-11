39-year-old Cleveland man dies at Cuyahoga County Jail

A 39-year-old man held at the Cuyahoga County Jail died Monday, two weeks after his attorney had requested that he be released to continue his medical treatment.

County officials have released few details about Shondo Moffitt’s death, only that he collapsed at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday and died shortly after. The county and medical examiner’s office are investigating the cause of Moffitt’s death.

“On behalf of my department, I want the family and friends of Mr. Moffitt to know that our condolences on their loss are sincere and we will treat the investigation into this matter with all due care and concern,” said Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland, whose office operates the jail.

Moffitt had two open felony cases in Cuyahoga County – one from a year ago for illegal possession of a firearm. He skipped his sentencing in that trial. The other, from earlier this year, was for felony theft.

Moffitt was held in jail despite posting bail in the second case because he skipped his sentencing a year ago. His public defender asked on March 28 that he be released to house arrest to continue receiving medical treatment at University Hospitals for a possible kidney tumor.

“He has been diagnosed with excessively high blood pressure and kidney issues, possibly a tumor,” wrote Assistant Public Defender Jennifer O’Donnell. “He is seeking release so that his health does not further deteriorate, and so that he may follow up with his regular doctor.

There was no response to that request posted to the court docket before Moffitt’s death two weeks later.

Moffitt was booked into the jail on Feb. 15, 2022. During his time there, he was taken to MetroHealth Hospital, which has a contract with the county to provide medical care at the jail.

Moffitt is the second death at the jail this year. The first, Adam Weakley, died in January. The medical examiner has not yet released the cause of death in that case.