Government & Politics

Sherrod Brown among Senators to vote for historic U.S. Supreme Court appointment

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published April 7, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) meets U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson days before confirmation vote, April 2022.
@SenSherrodBrown
/
Twitter
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) meets U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson days before confirmation vote, April 2022.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) joined the rest of his Democratic colleagues in the historic vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Brown said Jackson will not only be the first African American woman to serve on the nation’s high court but will also bring other important perspectives as well.

“She’ll bring the perspective of a public school student, something that is rare in the supreme court. She’ll bring the perspective of a defense lawyer, something almost, maybe it’s happened once or twice in the history of the supreme court. She’ll bring diversity, again beyond race and gender,” Brown said.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) opposed Jackson's confirmation — along with most Republican Senators — saying he fears she would “legislate from the bench."

Three Republican Senators crossed party lines to vote for Jackson.

While Vice President Kamala Harris presided over the vote to confirm Jackson, no Black women had the opportunity to vote for Jackson because none are currently serving in the U.S. Senate.

Jackson was confirmed by the 53-47 vote. She will replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer who is retiring from the court at the end of its session later this summer.

Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Government & Politics Ketanji Brown JacksonU.S. Supreme CourtSherrod BrownRob Portman
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
