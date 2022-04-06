© 2022 WKSU
Government & Politics

GOP Rep. Bob Gibbs announces retirement, calls Ohio’s redistricting fight a 'circus'

WKSU | By Nick Castele,
Ryan Loew
Published April 6, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT
Bob Gibbs shakes hands with another person.
M.L. Schultze
/
WKSU
U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs announced Wednesday that he is retiring from Congress.

Ohio Republican Bob Gibbs announced Wednesday that he is retiring from Congress.

A former state lawmaker, Gibbs was elected to Congress in the Republican wave of 2010. He’s a longtime resident of Holmes County.

The current new Congressional map drew Gibbs into a primary with Max Miller, a former aide in the Trump White House. Miller originally set out to challenge Anthony Gonzalez, who is also retiring from Congress.

Gibbs, who made the announcement on social media this morning, said in a statement that Ohio’s redistricting fight had become a “circus.” Still he said he was confident in the Republican prospects for retaking the House in this year’s midterms.

Early voting for the May primary began this week.

Nick Castele
Nick Castele is a senior reporter covering politics and government for Ideastream Public Media.
Ryan Loew
Ryan Loew is a photojournalist and documentary video producer.
