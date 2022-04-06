GOP Rep. Bob Gibbs announces retirement, calls Ohio’s redistricting fight a 'circus'

Ohio Republican Bob Gibbs announced Wednesday that he is retiring from Congress.

A former state lawmaker, Gibbs was elected to Congress in the Republican wave of 2010. He’s a longtime resident of Holmes County.

The current new Congressional map drew Gibbs into a primary with Max Miller, a former aide in the Trump White House. Miller originally set out to challenge Anthony Gonzalez, who is also retiring from Congress.

Gibbs, who made the announcement on social media this morning, said in a statement that Ohio’s redistricting fight had become a “circus.” Still he said he was confident in the Republican prospects for retaking the House in this year’s midterms.

Since 2011, I've had the honor of serving the people of Ohio's 18th, then 7th District. I helped reform federal water resources policy, made clean water utilities more affordable for low-income communities, cut taxes & red tape for millions of American families & businesses…

Early voting for the May primary began this week.

