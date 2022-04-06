© 2022 WKSU
Government & Politics

Cuyahoga County begins Ohio Primary early voting with temporary ballots

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published April 6, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT
Daniel Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau

Voters who are voting early in Cuyahoga County are doing so on temporary ballots that will have to be remade later because the regular, printed ballots have not yet been received. Cuyahoga County Board of Elections spokesman Mike West says the county is handling early voting this primary the same way it commonly handles military and overseas voting.

“We identify the correct ballot for them, and then we print it off. And they get a PDF ballot, it’s a PDF copy or a copy of a PDF and they make their selections and when they are done, they put it in a security envelope. And we are going to be setting those aside until Friday when the actual printed envelopes come to us,” West says.

At that point, West says a bipartisan staff will oversee the remaking of the ballots. He says the process will be videotaped as well. West explains ballot remaking is pretty routine and often happens when ballots are torn or damaged.

A spokesman for the Ohio Secretary of State's office says Cuyahoga County is the only one that is voting on temporary PDF ballots at this point.
