Robert Kennedy to step down from job overseeing Cleveland's airports

The Cleveland official who oversees the city’s airports is stepping down.

Robert Kennedy will resign from his job as director of port control, though no official last day has been set yet, according to Marie Zickefoose, Mayor Justin Bibb’s press secretary.

Kennedy was hired to lead the city’s airports by then-Mayor Frank Jackson in 2017. He has decades of experience in the airport business, including time at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, according to his official city biography.

He departs employment as the city considers a $2 billion overhaul to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport and as conversation again swirls about the possibility of closing Burke Lakefront Airport just north of Downtown.

The director of port control is the highest-paid position in Cleveland city government, with an annual salary of more than $300,000.