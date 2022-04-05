© 2022 WKSU
Government & Politics

Rep. lawmaker to introduce bill that takes cost of second primary from Ohio Supreme Court's budget

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published April 5, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT
Voting machines at Franklin County's early voting center
Daniel Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Voting machines await use at Franklin County's early voting center on the first day of early voting Tuesday.

Early voting is underway for the May 3 primary for statewide and congressional offices, and no date is set for a primary for state House and Senate races. But a Republican lawmaker is introducing a bill to cut funding for the Ohio Supreme Court by whatever it costs to hold a primary for those state legislative candidates.

Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission haven’t produced any maps for House and Senate districts that have been ruled constitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Rep. Ron Ferguson (R-Wintersville) said the commission worked for months on maps but said the supreme court hasn’t moved the maps cases quickly, so the court, not counties boards of elections, should pay the estimated $20 million for the second primary.

“This is something we only do once every 10 years. So here we are in a once-every-ten-years situation, and the supreme court has not prioritized it the way that the redistricting commission has," Ferguson said.

Republican Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor and the court’s three Democrats have thrown out three sets of GOP-created maps as unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

The first set of legislative maps, drawn by Republican legislative staffers, were approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission Sept. 16. The first of three lawsuits challenging those maps was filed Sept. 23. The cases were consolidated and argued before the Ohio Supreme Court Dec. 8. The court struck down the first set of maps Jan. 12. A second set of GOP-created maps was approved Jan. 22 and struck down Feb. 7.

A third set of maps was supposed to have been approved by Feb. 17, but the commission didn't do that so Chief Justice O'Connor asked the members to file responses on why they shouldn't be held in contempt. When fellow Republican Justice Sharon Kennedy said O'Connor didn't have the authority to order a contempt hearing without the support of a majority of the court, the hearing was canceled, and a third set of maps was approved Feb. 22. That third set was tossed out March 16.

The Redistricting Commission tried a new approach for the fourth set of maps, hiring outside mapmakers and setting them up in a room with a livestream for the public to watch. But in the end, they said the mapmakers weren't able to produce a recommended set of maps by the March 28 deadline, so Republicans on the commission tweaked the third set of maps and approved them. The court is now reviewing that fourth set.
Tags

Government & Politics Ohio Supreme CourtMay primaryLegislative redistrictinggerrymanderingmap makingOhio Redistricting CommissionElection 2022Ron Ferguson
Karen Kasler
