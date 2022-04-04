© 2022 WKSU
Government & Politics

Voter groups, LaRose both push Ohioans to remember voter registration deadline Monday

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published April 4, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT
Voter advocacy groups and Secretary of State Frank LaRose have been on opposite sides in the battle over drawing new congressional and state legislative districts. But they are agreed that today is an important moment in the elections calendar, and there’s a simple way to make sure you don’t miss it.

The League of Women Voters has challenged all the maps that LaRose and other Republicans on the Redistricting Commission have passed. But they produced a public service announcement on voteohio.gov and today’s registration deadline.

LaRose is speaking out about voteohio.gov as well, adding there’s extended time to register to vote in person today.

"If you don't want to do it online, I've asked all the boards of elections to stay open late tonight. And so you can visit the friendly people at your county board of elections until 09:00 pm," LaRose said.

There will be a second primary for House and Senate candidates, since three sets of maps have been ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court and the latest one is under review. Voter registration will open up again until 30 days before that primary, whenever it happens.

Karen Kasler
