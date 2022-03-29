© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Supreme Court's timeline for Congressional map challenge likely means map stays for this year

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published March 29, 2022 at 7:28 PM EDT
Ohio Supreme Court main courtroom
Daniel Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
The Ohio Supreme Court has consolidated the two cases that are challenging a map the Ohio Redistricting Commission previously approved. That map will be used for the 2022 election year unless a federal court intervenes.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission tweaked a set of House and Senate maps that had been previously ruled unconstitutionally gerrymandered and submitted them for the Ohio Supreme Court’s review Monday night. And Tuesday, the court moved forward on challenges to the congressional map approved earlier this month.

The Ohio Supreme Court consolidated the two cases that are challenging that map as unconstitutionally gerrymandered and set filing deadlines into late May. But no courtroom arguments were set, which means that map will be used for the 2022 election year unless a federal court intervenes.

Meanwhile, the House and Senate maps approved by the Redistricting Commission late Monday are now awaiting review by the Ohio Supreme Court, and right now those districts aren’t set for the May primary ballot. While the commission had hired outside mapmakers with a livestream for people to watch the process, Republicans ended up just approving changes to a previous set of maps drawn by GOP staffers.
Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & Politics Ohio Redistricting CommissionOhio Supreme CourtLegislative redistrictingmapmakinggerrymandering
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets. She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content