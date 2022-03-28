© 2022 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio Redistricting Commission running short on time for new legislative maps

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published March 28, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT
The Ohio Redistricting Commission meets on the morning of March 28, 2022.
Daniel Konik
Statehouse News Bureau
Today is the deadline for the Ohio Redistricting Commission to pass a fourth set of legislative maps to satisfy the Ohio Supreme Court.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he thinks the maps should be passed by midnight tonight.

“The court order says we are supposed to approve a map. The court order does not provide for a continuance of that time. So the goal has to still be to get a map," DeWine says.

DeWine wouldn’t say if he would vote for the maps if a plan is presented today.

Mapmakers Michael McDonald (left) and Douglas Johnson (right) give a status report to the Ohio Redistricting Commission on March 24, 2022.
Andy Chow
Statehouse News Bureau
Two outside mapmakers have been working for days on legislative maps but so far, members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission have not liked what they’ve seen. This is the first time the commission has used mapmakers to come up with maps. A federal court is considering whether to allow the May 3 election to go forward using maps supported by Republicans that have already been ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Government & Politics Ohio Redistricting CommissionOhio legislative redistrictingElection 2022
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
