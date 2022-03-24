© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Portman says more needs to be done to protect against Russian attacks

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published March 24, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT
Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) shares thoughts on how the U.S. can help Ukraine
Sen. Rob Portman
/
Twitter
Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) shares thoughts on how the U.S. can help Ukraine March 16.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) says his recent trip to Poland and the Ukrainian border where he met with Ukrainian and Polish officials was "very powerful." He says he saw many women and children who had left homes and were crying, asking for help for the people they left behind.

"And in every case, there was a husband, brother or father who was left behind, too," Portman said.

Portman says that experience left him wanting the U.S. and NATO to do more to help the Ukrainian people. Portman says that includes providing Ukraine with better equipment and MiG-29 planes as well as more immediate sanctions that cut Russia and its money off from the rest of the world.

Portman says more needs to be done to assist Europe so it can get away from depending on Russian oil supplies, too.

Portman says protecting the U.S. against Russian cyberattacks must be a priority. He says Russia "totally miscalculated the resistance they were going to face." So, he says as Russia gets more desperate, it might try to increase cyberattacks on companies throughout the United States and Ohio. He says a report on the cybersecurity attacks by Russia will come out later this week.

“Russia’s already been up to this. They’ve got Russian gangs that are famous for attacking our critical infrastructure and then holding data ransom for payment," Portman said.

Portman, whose term in the U.S. Senate will end this year, says Congress just passed a bill that will help prevent future attacks, but he says more needs to be done to protect the government’s data.
Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & Politics Sen. Rob PortmanRussiaUkrainecyber attackscyber security
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content