Government & Politics

Disability Rights Ohio says disabled voters need better info on access

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published March 24, 2022 at 5:00 AM EDT
absentee ballot application
Darrin McDonald
/
WKSU
One of the findings in a recent report conducted by Disability Rights Ohio for voters with disabilities is how many people are not aware on how to obtain an absentee ballot.

An organization that advocates for people with disabilities says better information is needed when it comes to overcoming obstacles to voting.

Disability Rights Ohio discussed preliminary findings of an upcoming report on the information gaps that exist at a League of Women Voters webinar this week. It says the challenges include overcoming obstacles created by unexpected hospitalizations, the availability of both curbside voting, and absentee ballots for the visually impaired.

Legal advocacy director Kevin Truitt says the organization also found residents in assisted living facilities need to know they have options if they can’t make it to the polls.

Kevin Truitt, Disability Rights Ohio: options for voters with disabilities

“There’s a mechanism where you can request that boards of elections officials bring the ballot to you where you reside, and not everyone knows that this option exists,” Truitt said.

He says voters with disabilities can call the Disability Rights Ohio hotline for more information on their rights.

Kelly Krabill
