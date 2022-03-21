Akron City Council Takes Next Steps on Operating Budget

Akron City Council continues its work this week on Mayor Dan Horrigan’s 2022 operating budget.

After three days of hearings before the council’s budget committee late last week, the full council is expected to take up the budget today.

The biggest expenditures in Horrigan’s proposed $188 million budget are for public safety and public service with new hires in both the police and fire departments. Despite a projected revenue drop of 3% in income taxes, the mayor has presented a balanced budget including drawing on eight-and-a-half million dollars of Revenue Replacement funds.

The budget also uses $65 million from the second round of ARPA pandemic recovery funds.

In a press release last week, the mayor’s office said it hoped to have the budget passed by council before the end of the month.

