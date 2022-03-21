© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Akron City Council Takes Next Steps on Operating Budget

WKSU | By Andrew Meyer
Published March 21, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT
Akron,,Ohio,,Usa,Downtown,City,Skyline,In,The,Daytime.
SEAN PAVONE
/
SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has submitted his 2022 budget which includes new classes of Akron police cadets and firefighters, along with plans for spending the second round of federal COVID relief funding, which totals $65 million this year.

Akron City Council continues its work this week on Mayor Dan Horrigan’s 2022 operating budget.

After three days of hearings before the council’s budget committee late last week, the full council is expected to take up the budget today.

The biggest expenditures in Horrigan’s proposed $188 million budget are for public safety and public service with new hires in both the police and fire departments. Despite a projected revenue drop of 3% in income taxes, the mayor has presented a balanced budget including drawing on eight-and-a-half million dollars of Revenue Replacement funds.

The budget also uses $65 million from the second round of ARPA pandemic recovery funds.

In a press release last week, the mayor’s office said it hoped to have the budget passed by council before the end of the month.

Tags

Government & Politics AkronAkron City CouncilMayor of AkronMayor Dan HorriganCity of AkronAkron budgetbudget
Andrew Meyer
Andrew joined WKSU News in 2014. He oversees the daily operations of the WKSU news department and its reporters and hosts, coordinates daily coverage, and serves as editor. His commitment is to help foster reporting that marks the best of what public radio has to offer: a mix of first-rate journalism with great storytelling. His responsibilities also include long-term strategic planning for news coverage in Northeast Ohio that serves WKSU’s audience via on-air, online, by social media and through emerging technologies. Andrew also serves as a back-up local host for Morning Edition, Here and Now and All Things Considered.
See stories by Andrew Meyer