LaRose: May 3 ballot won't include House, Senate races after Ohio Supreme Court ruling

There's more fallout from Wednesday’s late night decision by the Ohio Supreme Court to throw out House and Senate maps as unconstitutionally gerrymandered. The state’s top elections official says he’s determined a full primary will not happen on May 3.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose has notified the Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate and Gov. Mike DeWine that because of the court’s rejection of the House and Senate maps, those races can’t appear on the May 3 primary ballot.

Trouble for the May 3 primary: Republican Secretary of State @FrankLaRose tells legislative leaders and @GovMikeDeWine that w the Ohio Supreme Court's ruling that the latest House/Senate maps are unconstitutionally gerrymandered, lawmakers must pick another date for that primary pic.twitter.com/FbfN7FWdGU — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) March 18, 2022

LaRose’s letter blames what he calls “a cascading series of delays beyond our control” such as late census data, opponent lawsuit and out of state special interests.

But LaRose, DeWine, Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Bob Cupp are all Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission and voted for the maps that have been tossed out.

While LaRose says the legislature must come up with a new date for the legislative races, the other statewide races will go forward on May 3.

