Summit County gets more federal funding for COVID-19 rental and utilities assistance

Summit County’s program that provides financial help for residents having trouble paying their rent or utility bills due to the pandemic is getting an infusion of cash.

The county is getting another 2.4 million dollars in federal support for Summit County Cares. County spokeswoman Greta Johnson says they’re continuing their partnership with United Way of Summit and Medina and other community groups to distribute the funds.

“When we first got CARES Act funding in 2020, we knew that we could not get that money turned back around into the community with just our county staff. We just didn't have enough people. So we immediately picked up the phone, called the United Way, called Community Action, couple of our other community partners. And the answers were always a resounding Yes’!”

Johnson says Summit County Cares was able to help some 7,000 families with the earlier funding.

For more info on the funding and to apply, visit Summit County Cares.org.

