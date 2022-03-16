Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan Reveals 2022 Operating Budget

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan has unveiled his 2022 operating budget, which shows a city still recovering from the effects of the 2008 recession as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city is expecting $65 million in American Rescue Plan funds this year, and part of that will be used to add police and fire jobs. The police and fire academies are on track to graduate a combined 64 recruits this year. Horrigan says the city will also add eight employees to handle the services for which people call 3-1-1.

“Getting these nuisance properties or trees or high grass, trying to get them done quicker. But we also had to put more resources toward it, so this is an investment back into that," Horrigan said. "I think those are the things that people will see. Obviously, I’ve given the team some metrics: We want to drive down the number of days that a complaint stays on the books.”

Horrigan says safety forces have been stretched during the past two years. City council passed a capital budget in February, which included more than $5 million for public safety and public service equipment, including dump trucks and 21 new police vehicles.

As for staffing, Horrigan notes that Akron has not gotten back to the staffing levels budgeted before the Great Recession, 15 years ago.

“I think we’re at the right number. We’re not too far off. Let’s put it that way," he said. "I don’t think it’ll ever be at 2,400 again, unless there’s some [entirely] new operation that we take on. And I can’t even imagine what that would be, that we would have to add 600 people.”

Budget hearings will take place before city council this week. A vote is expected later this month.

