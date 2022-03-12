© 2022 WKSU
DeWine says he's listening to input but the decision on permitless carry comes down to him

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published March 12, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
Pro-gun groups have been lobbying for Gov. Mike DeWine to sign the bill while gun regulation groups have been urging him to veto it.

Law enforcement groups also oppose the bill. The legislation strips the required eight hours of training and license to carry a concealed firearm.

DeWine says he is listening to all those involved but adds that the final decision comes down to him.

"The job of the governor is to make tough decisions, and I have a decision to make," said DeWine, who did not indicate when that decision will happen.

DeWine had pushed for gun regulations in the wake of the 2019 mass shooting in Dayton. But in this election year, the issue may be less of a priority.

A decision on the bill is due March 15. If DeWine does not veto the legislation, it can still go into effect without his signature. But the bill did not pass the House by a veto-proof majority.
