Ohio Senate approves changes to overseas and military voting despite Dems voicing objections

Republican and Democratic senators debated the bill to shorten the required amount of time an overseas and military voter must have access to a primary ballot but extended when that ballot must be returned.

Democratic senators, who all voted for the same measures Tuesday, voiced opposition this time around. They argued against the legislation saying it no longer has an emergency clause. Instead of an emergency clause, the outcome of a battle over the bill in the Ohio House, the provisions now have an appropriation. Republican leaders say that additional funding will allow the bill to go into effect immediately.

Sen. Tina Maharath (D-Canal Winchester) says she and other Democratic members had concerns with the change in procedure.

"It's allowing an appropriation to be attached to a controversial policy change, which gives a constitutional loophole to avoid emergency clauses," Maharath said.

Despite voicing their opposition to the changes, Maharath and most of the other Democratic senators voted for the bill.

On Wednesday, House Republicans needed a two-thirds majority vote for the emergency clause, meaning a few Democrats needed to vote for the changes. However, House Democrats unanimously voted against the emergency clause, with Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) and others saying that Republicans have refused to adopt constitutional maps and the more responsible action should be to move the May primary.

This provision by Rs was never about supporting our military. It’s a partisan strategy to avoid constitutional maps & force a May primary our elections officials have said is nearly impossible to administer, all while protecting endorsed statewide candidates from challengers. /2 — Allison Russo🌻 (@Russo4Ohio) March 10, 2022

Republican senators accused House Democrats of playing political games with military voters.

"In an attempt to do the bidding of the plaintiffs in the cases that are before the supreme court, I believe it's shameful and it's something that we should we should openly condemn," Sen. Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) said.

Ohio Republican Party chair Bob Paduchik and Sec. of State Frank LaRose, a Republican who's voted for all Republican-drawn maps as a member of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, shared similar statements.

Local boards of elections say the changes for overseas and military voting is needed because they are not ready to send out ballots.

The preparation of those ballots have been delayed because of the ongoing battle over state legislative and congressional district maps.

Three sets of map proposals approved by Republican lawmakers and Republican members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission have been found unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.

A new state legislative district map proposal adopted Feb. 24 and a new congressional district map adopted March 2 are now under review by the court.

Republican legislative leaders have said they will consider moving the May 3 primary if the court takes further action on any of the pending district maps.

Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.