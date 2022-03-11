How Northeast Ohioans can support Ukraine

Ohio is home to more than 40,000 Ukrainians with many residing in Northeast Ohio. The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the human toll, not to mention the refugee crisis it is has created, has galvanized many locally to take action. Some are hosting fundraisers, others are collecting donations of much-needed items. Here is a list of ways you can help.

Medwish International and Medworks Ukraine Relief Supply Drive

Medwish International and its sister organization Medworks are partnering to address critical supply shortages in Ukraine.

A Ukraine Relief Supply Drive will be held this weekend, Saturday, March 12 and Sunday, March 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: University Hospitals Customer Service Center

2800 Harvard Road

Highland Hills, Ohio 44122

Here’s a list of items they need (everything from toothpaste to surgical gauze).

MedWish will also accept donations during regular business hours Tuesday - Friday 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Rudy’s Strudel & Bakery in Parma will donate all of its proceeds from Saturday, March 12, to support Ukraine and its people.

Lidia Trempe, Rudy’s owner, has family in Ukraine, and has been in constant communication with cousins and family who’ve evacuated from their hometowns.

“The impact of these crimes against humanity are not just a global calamity, it is very personal to my family and our community. We have family there, cousins, friends and more. The change happens on Main Street.

The small sacrifice we can make will make a difference in not only lives but also the determination of sovereignty, democracy and how we will be remembered for generations to come," Trempe told Ideastream Public Media.

Trempe said the Saturday proceeds will go to PLAST Ukrainian Scouting Organization, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, to provide medical aid and humanitarian aid to Ukrainian soldiers and their families, and military widows and orphans.

Donations will also be collected at Rudy’s.

Pokrova Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church in Parma is collecting donations for Ukraine

Parma’s Pokrova Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church is collecting donations, including warm clothes, non-perishable food (no glass containers) and sanitary and hygiene products. Some of the most essential items are medical supplies like pain-relievers and first-aid kits.

Donations can be dropped off at the church at 6812 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH 44134.

MONETARY DONATIONS GOING DIRECTLY TO UKRAINE

The Cleveland Maidan Association

The Pokrova Ukrainian Greek-Catholic Church is asking that monetary donations go to the Cleveland Maidan Association, which is providing medical and humanitarian aid to Ukrainians, soldiers and their families, and military widows and orphans.

More info on how to donate here:

The United Ukrainian Organizations of Ohio calls for donations to go to the Fund to Aid Ukraine

The UUO of Ohio brings together over 50 groups that represent the ethnic, spiritual, economic, political and cultural interests of Ukrainians in Northeast Ohio. The organization is asking that donations go to the Fund to aid Ukraine.

Elle Restaurant & Lounge in Solon hosting a brunch on Sunday, March 13, to support Ukraine.

Elle, co-owned by Jay Leitson and Izzy Schachner, will host "Embracing Ukraine," a brunch fundraiser on Sunday, March 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with 100% of the funds raised to benefit organizations that support Ukraine.

Jay Leitson said the event was inspired by a former beloved employee who is Ukrainian, but also, he said, because the situation affects "all of us."

“I’ve been watching the news and seeing the lives of refugees. That’s the main reason I wanted to get involved in the cause,” Leitson said in a statement.

Leitson noted that the staff working the shift is also volunteering their time for the cause.

The event is sold out. For those who still wish to donate, contact Elle Restaurant & Lounge at 440-656-3553 for more information.

