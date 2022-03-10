Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine declines to participate in gubernatorial debate

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not be debating his primary opponents at Central State University later this month.

In a statement issued by the Ohio Debate Commission which is hosting two gubernatorial debates on March 29 ahead of the May 3 primary, the commission says DeWine did not provide a reason for declining to participate.

“As it works to inform Ohio voters and constituents in an unprecedented election cycle, the ODC hopes Governor DeWine will reconsider his decision not to participate in this primary election debate,” the statement read.

According to a press release announcing the debates earlier this week, the commission had been communicating with the DeWine campaign as well as that of his Republican opponents, Joe Blystone and Jim Renacci, though Ron Hood’s campaign had not yet responded.

The Republican gubernatorial debate is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. at CSU’s Robeson Cultural & Performing Arts Center, moderated by Ideastream Public Media’s Rick Jackson.

The debate for the Democratic candidates for governor, John Cranley and Nan Whaley, is scheduled for the same day and location at 7 p.m.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as information becomes available.