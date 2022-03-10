Cleveland police monitor focusing on accountability, training and community policing in 2022

While the passage of the police reform measure Issue 24 has dominated headlines recently, the 2015 reforms agreed to with the U.S. Department of Justice in the consent decree are still a long way from completed.

In the 2022 monitoring plan, which was filed in federal court Wednesday, the police monitor laid out 164 items Cleveland police need to address this year and a few that stretch into 2023.

Four categories make up most of those 164 separate tasks: compliance and outcome assessment, community policing, accountability and training.

The monitoring team is focused on the city and police department’s ability to oversee itself. They’ll review internal investigations of misconduct and the department’s response to discipline recommended by the Office of Professional Standards. They’ll review the data on searches, arrests, use of force and traffic stops to assess whether new policies are having an effect and whether the department is responding appropriately to what the data shows.

Community policing will also get a close look from the police monitor.

The department will create a plan for incorporating community policing into how it evaluates officers for promotion and teach officers more about the neighborhoods where they police.

In 2022, the department will have to create a training curriculum for officers and supervisors that adhere to new rules created over the past seven years under the consent decree. They’ll also train investigators in internal affairs and specialized crisis intervention officers.

The department currently does not have a permanent internal affairs superintendent or anyone in the inspector general role. The monitor called for the city to fill both those positions. The plan for 2022 also requires that the city submit for review the Office of Professional Standards budget to ensure it fully funds timely investigation of civilian complaints against police officers.

There’s a July 1 deadline for the first detailed reporting on arrests, traffic stops and searches, based on data the department is required to collect.

The city, monitor and Department of Justice will be in court March 17 to discuss the plan.