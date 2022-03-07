Akron racial equity taskforce releases its final recommendations

The city of Akron’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Taskforce has released its final recommendations. It focuses on equitable workforce development and job creation, the criminal justice system, public health, housing, education and communications. Akron City Council President Margo Sommerville who is also part of the taskforce says council’s first priority will be public housing.

“When you look at the recommendations through the housing taskforce committee, they’ve got a lot of really good recommendations in terms of improving housing and making sure that housing is equitable across the board.”

The council has already made some changes including making the city’s independent police auditor full-time and boosting staffing in that office to improve transparency in its investigation of complaints against Akron police officers.