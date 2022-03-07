© 2022 WKSU
Government & Politics

Akron racial equity taskforce releases its final recommendations

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published March 7, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST
photo of Downtown Akron
Shane Wynn
/
Akronstock

The city of Akron’s Racial Equity and Social Justice Taskforce has released its final recommendations. It focuses on equitable workforce development and job creation, the criminal justice system, public health, housing, education and communications. Akron City Council President Margo Sommerville who is also part of the taskforce says council’s first priority will be public housing.

“When you look at the recommendations through the housing taskforce committee, they’ve got a lot of really good recommendations in terms of improving housing and making sure that housing is equitable across the board.”

The council has already made some changes including making the city’s independent police auditor full-time and boosting staffing in that office to improve transparency in its investigation of complaints against Akron police officers.

Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a senior journalism major at Kent State and will be graduating Spring 2022. She is a general assignment editor for the student-run newspaper, Kent Stater. She has also worked as a copy editor, opinion writer and photographer. She already holds a photography degree and worked in the health insurance field almost 12 years before returning back to school to receive a second bachelor’s degree. With her minor being in nonprofit studies, she hopes to work in a nonprofit newsroom as a multi-media reporter who tells stories about the local community.
