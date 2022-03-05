© 2022 WKSU
Government & Politics

Ohio congressional candidates file petitions while elections officials plug in new maps

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published March 5, 2022 at 5:05 AM EST
Congressional map adopted March 2
Ohio Redistricting Commission
The Ohio Redistricting Commission adopted this Congressional map by a 5-to-2 vote March 2. This is the map boards of elections throughout the state are using to prepare for the May 3 primary election.

Aaron Ockerman, executive director of the Ohio Association of Election Officials, said while congressional hopefuls filed their petitions by Friday afternoon, local boards of elections are working around the clock to implement the newly drawn 15 congressional districts.

"We are pretty much today [Friday] just kind of cramming for the test and starting to do all this kind of mundane back-end work associated with redrawing maps," Ockerman said.

That includes assigning voters to their new districts and preparing ballots.

Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved a new congressional map after the previous plan, passed by GOP lawmakers, was found unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.

This week lawmakers approved an additional $9 million in funding for local boards of elections to hire more staff and account for the extra work that needs to be done to have the primary May 3.

Local boards of elections are using the congressional district map adopted by the Ohio Redistricting Commission March 2.

The previous map was found unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court. Plaintiffs have the ability to raise objections to the new map.

Sec. of State Frank LaRose has said if the map is rejected, “at that point it is just not possible that those contests would end up on the May 3 primary. It is simply at that point 'the ship has sailed,' I guess you could say.”
