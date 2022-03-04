Cleveland Mayor Bibb introduces legislation to remove Public Square Jersey barriers

Mayor Justin Bibb is proposing legislation to remove the concrete Jersey barriers in Cleveland’s Public Square.

The barriers run along either side of Superior Avenue, the street that cuts through the center of the square. They were placed there by the city in 2017 , after former Mayor Frank Jackson lost a fight with the Federal Transit Administration to keep the newly-renovated square from reopening to public bus traffic along Superior.

“Public Square should be the people’s park but for too long, jersey barriers have got in the way,” Bibb said in a statement. “Today, my administration is taking the first step towards removing these barriers and restoring Public Square to its original intent - to serve as a meeting place in the heart of our city.”

The barriers would be replaced with removable bollards.

Cleveland plans to allocate $1.5 million for removal, repair and redesign work. The total cost of the work, including repairing the roadway beneath the barriers, is estimated at $3 million.

