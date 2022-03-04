© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Government & Politics

Cleveland Mayor Bibb introduces legislation to remove Public Square Jersey barriers

WKSU | By Amy Eddings,
Annie Wu
Published March 4, 2022 at 12:01 PM EST
Jersey barriers on both sides of Superior Avenue in Cleveland's Public Square
Annie Wu
/
Ideastream Public Media
Jersey barriers on both sides of Superior Avenue in Cleveland's Public Square.

Mayor Justin Bibb is proposing legislation to remove the concrete Jersey barriers in Cleveland’s Public Square.

The barriers run along either side of Superior Avenue, the street that cuts through the center of the square. They were placed there by the city in 2017, after former Mayor Frank Jackson lost a fight with the Federal Transit Administration to keep the newly-renovated square from reopening to public bus traffic along Superior.

“Public Square should be the people’s park but for too long, jersey barriers have got in the way,” Bibb said in a statement. “Today, my administration is taking the first step towards removing these barriers and restoring Public Square to its original intent - to serve as a meeting place in the heart of our city.”

The barriers would be replaced with removable bollards.

Cleveland plans to allocate $1.5 million for removal, repair and redesign work. The total cost of the work, including repairing the roadway beneath the barriers, is estimated at $3 million.

Cleveland Public Square Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb
Amy Eddings
Amy Eddings is Host/Producer of NPR's "Morning Edition" on Ideastream Public Media.
Annie Wu
Annie Wu is the News Director for Ideastream Public Media.
