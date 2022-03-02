Redistricting commission adopts Ohio congressional district map over objections by Democrats

The commission approved a congressional district map that creates 10 Republican districts, three Democratic districts, and two competitive districts that lean slightly in favor of Democratic candidates. The new map had to include one less district than the current map.

The commissioners debated the merits of the congressional district map. Democratic members said the plan is drawn to favor Republicans and would be found unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The court has already invalidated a congressional map passed by the Ohio Legislature in November. In that map, 80% of the congressional districts favored Republicans. The court's ruling stated that map did not reflect Ohio's voter preference by party, which is about 54% Republican and 46% Democratic.

House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) proposed making changes to the Republican-drawn plan. Those changes would shift the party breakdown by creating eight Republican districts, six Democratic districts, and one competitive district that leans Democratic.

Russo said the commission should slow down and try to work on reaching a bipartisan agreement.

"To come to some agreement, get to a map that will pass constitutional muster, that will get bipartisan support, will be in effect for ten years, and will allow us to conduct elections," said Russo. "It's really that simple."

Republicans commissioners rejected those changes and another map proposed by the Democratic members by a vote of 5 to 2.

The filing deadline for congressional candidates is Friday.

