Mayor Justin Bibb holds off on Jackson administration plan for new special events division

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has paused his predecessor’s plan to create a standalone city division focused on special events and marketing.

Last December, Cleveland City Council passed outgoing Mayor Frank Jackson’s proposal to boost the city’s special events muscle with the creation of a new City Hall division.

But the new mayor halted that organizational change, council members learned during Tuesday’s budget hearings.

The city’s new leadership decided it was “more efficient and more cost-effective” to keep special events staffing within the public works director’s office, city Controller Jim Gentile told council members.

Bibb’s budget adds three people to the special events team, bringing the total staff up to four, city officials said.

As initially conceived, Jackson’s proposal would have had a staff of seven or eight people and a budget of $800,000. The legislation tasked the division with supporting movie shoots and other major events in Cleveland. The idea drew opposition from five council members last year who said a separate division wasn’t necessary.

On Tuesday, some council members asked for a law department opinion on whether the new Bibb administration had the authority to reverse council’s decision.

“I worry about decisions by city council that are just sort of administratively dismissed,” freshman Ward 13 Councilman Kris Harsh said.

Ward 15 Councilwoman Jenny Spencer, who opposed Jackson’s plan last year, asked special events manager Esha Hand whether having a separate division would make a difference in her work.

“Yes, there would be a difference in terms of dedicated budget to the standalone division,” Hand said.

A separate division would also have more decision-making power. Currently, that power is held by the public works director, Hand said.

At the hearing, several council members praised Hand’s work in helping them plan events in their wards.

Last year’s legislation also created new commissioner and assistant commissioner positions in the new division. Those are not funded in this year’s budget, Public Works Director Michael Cox said.

Although city council does have the power to create new departments and offices, Cleveland’s charter requires sign-off from the board of control, which is made up of the mayor and his top staff.

The board approved a new Division of Special Events and Marketing on Dec. 22 last year. But on Jan. 26, Bibb’s board of control rescinded that decision.

Chief Communications Officer Sarah Johnson told Ideastream Public Media that the measure “was not properly introduced” at last year’s board of control. The measure before the board last year created a new division but did not disband the old office of special events.

Because of that, Bibb’s board of control could rescind its support for the new division, she wrote.

“The [Bibb] administration indicated that it did not seem prudent to move forward on an $800,000 new expenditure without additional information and thorough review,” Johnson wrote. “The administration could re-examine the issue in the future depending on budgetary constraints & priorities.”

Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy, another opponent of the division last year, asked Cox why he supported the measure last year while allowing it to be halted this year.

Cox, who will retire this spring after 50 years working for the city, said he followed the administration’s decisions.

“I have always been a supporter of this division. The decision was made not to move forward with the division, and I accept that,” Cox said. “I will follow directions, as long as they don’t take me to hell or jail. I will do what I’m asked to do.”