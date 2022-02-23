© 2022 WKSU
WKSU
Government & Politics

Hudson city manager announces she's leaving

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published February 23, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST
Hudson's clock tower with Main Street in the background
Andrew Meyer
/
WKSU
The clock tower on Hudson's Main Street.

Hudson's City Manager has resigned, part of a tumultuous two weeks in the Summit County suburb.

It began when Hudson City Council announced on February 8 that it would suspend Jane Howington due to communication issues and poor performance reviews. Instead, after a closed meeting, Council reached an undisclosed deal with Howington. She officially tendered her resignation Tuesday night. It will be effective next month.

Howington has served as Hudson City Manager since 2014. She has increasingly butted heads with council over spending on the city's downtown redevelopment and broadband plans.

Her resignation comes on the heels of Mayor Craig Shubert resignation early last week following several unrelated incidents. The latest involved comments he made at a February 8 meeting -- about ice fishing and prostitution, which made national headlines.

While the mayor is an elected, ceremonial position in Hudson, the manager is tasked with the day-to-day business of running the city.

Government & Politics HudsonCraig Shubert
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University. While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
