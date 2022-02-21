Cleveland police officers under investigation by FBI for use of force incidents

The Cleveland office of the FBI is investigating several Cleveland police detectives and their direct supervisor for “inappropriate conduct.”

The city of Cleveland released a statement saying the alleged misconduct was found after an internal investigation.

“The Cleveland Division of Police Internal Affairs Unit conducted an internal review of departmental reports, information, body worn camera footage and data and opened an investigation after that review indicated potential patterns of police use of force incidents, involving several detectives in the Division,” the statement said.

The officers have been reassigned to administrative duty.

The investigation was first reported by Cleveland.com, which described the officers as members of the gang unit and the investigation based on “at least three separate arrests” by those officers.

Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Folmer told the paper the cases had already been investigated internally and all officers were cleared of wrongdoing.

