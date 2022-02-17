© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio House passes bill to prevent governments from restricting gun sales in areas experiencing unres

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published February 17, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST
Daniel Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau

Neither the state nor any Ohio city has closed gun stores in an emergency. But Republican Representative Scott Wiggam (R-Wooster) says gun stores in other states were temporarily closed in the summer of 2020 because of COVID and protests. And he said courts allowed it. He says his bill would make it clear that Ohio’s elected officials cannot do the same.

“We can’t afford to be complacent in Ohio and assume that these things won’t happen here in the future,” Wiggam says.

Democrats, like Rep. Jessica Miranda (D-Cincinnati), voted against the bill, citing opposition by police organizations. She says this legislation would prevent local law enforcement from temporarily restricting firearms in areas experiencing unrest or riots.

“This is an extreme overreach and certainly inserts big government into a place where our local municipalities know best,” Miranda says.

Democrats tried unsuccessfully to pass an amendment that would have merely allowed people to renew concealed carry licenses during an emergency. The legislation now goes to the Ohio Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & Politics gun salesOhio legislatureScott Wiggam
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles