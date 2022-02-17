© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio communities form coalition to advocate for broadband access

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published February 17, 2022 at 7:17 AM EST
Steve Hambley, Medina County commissioner and member of Broadband Access Ohio, says their group will advocate for programs that expand high-speed internet to underserved areas.
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Steve Hambley, Medina County commissioner and member of Broadband Access Ohio, says their group will advocate for programs that expand high-speed internet to underserved areas.

The start of Broadband Access Ohio comes at a time when local governments around the state are trying to determine how to spend federal stimulus dollars.

Steve Hambley, a Republican Medina County Commissioner and former state representative, says investing in public-private partnerships can increase access to broadband.

He adds that the coalition can be a resource to other communities.

"We hope to be an example for others and are happy to connect with anyone who may be interested in learning more about our model and helping us all promote so that we end this digital divide. We help our economy. We help our people," says Hambley.

Members of Broadband Access Ohio say they're ready to advocate for policies that help spread their message.

Last year, Republican lawmakers tried to ban municipalities from using state and federal dollars for broadband expansion programs with private internet providers, but that was eventually dropped.

Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & Politics Broadband Access Ohio
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow