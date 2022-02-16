Republican leaders express uncertainty with adopting new Ohio legislative district maps

Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) says GOP mapmakers have been trying to work on a new plan to comply with the latest supreme court order on new district maps.

"The question is, can we abide by all of those principles in a 10-day period, draw a new map that a majority of the commission will support? And at the moment we don't know the answer to that question," Huffman said.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission has been ordered to adopt new district maps that reflect Ohio's partisan split among voters, which is about 54% Republican and 46% Democratic.

Previous, invalidated maps have given the GOP a larger advantage than that ratio.

Republican leaders say they have not found a way of hitting that ratio without violating other constitutional requirements, such as splitting municipalities or grouping incumbents.

Democratic redistricting commission members and fair district advocates have released their own proposed maps that they say would be found constitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.