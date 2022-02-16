© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Republican leaders express uncertainty with adopting new Ohio legislative district maps

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published February 16, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST
Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima)
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) says it's not known whether the Ohio Redistricting Commission will be able to adopt new legislative maps by the deadline set by the Ohio Supreme Court.

Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) says GOP mapmakers have been trying to work on a new plan to comply with the latest supreme court order on new district maps.

"The question is, can we abide by all of those principles in a 10-day period, draw a new map that a majority of the commission will support? And at the moment we don't know the answer to that question," Huffman said.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission has been ordered to adopt new district maps that reflect Ohio's partisan split among voters, which is about 54% Republican and 46% Democratic.

Previous, invalidated maps have given the GOP a larger advantage than that ratio.

Republican leaders say they have not found a way of hitting that ratio without violating other constitutional requirements, such as splitting municipalities or grouping incumbents.

Democratic redistricting commission members and fair district advocates have released their own proposed maps that they say would be found constitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court.
Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & Politics Ohio Redistricting CommissionLegislative redistrictingmapmakinggerrymandering
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content