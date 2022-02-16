© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Former leaders urging Ohio Democratic Party not to endorse candidates for May primary

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Karen Kasler
Published February 16, 2022 at 11:58 PM EST
Former Ohio House Minority Leader Chris Redfern (D-Port Clinton) speaks to reporters in December 2014
Karen Kasler
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Former Ohio House Minority Leader Chris Redfern (D-Port Clinton), speaks to reporters in December 2014, not long after he resigned as chair of the Ohio Democratic Party. The party suffered widespread losses in the 2014 election, including Ed FitzGerald's defeat in the second-worst loss for a gubernatorial candidate in Ohio history.

Both of Ohio’s major political parties may issue endorsements this week in the top races on the ticket: governor and US Senate. The Democrats might announce its endorsements Thursday, while the Republicans might Friday.

And there are those in both parties, including former party chairs, who’ve been urging leaders to not endorse anyone going into the May primary.

Former Ohio Democratic Party chair Chris Redfern said a party endorsement won’t spare either candidate for governor the fate of going up against a well-funded Republican this fall.

“No Democrat will outspend the Republican running for governor, period. It’s not, in this age, a question of who has the most money. It’s who has the better ideas and vision to lead our state. And both John Cranley and Nan Whaley have that ability," Redfern said.

Redfern said the Democrat in the US Senate race will also be outspent. He said Congressman Tim Ryan doesn’t need an endorsement but that relative newcomer Morgan Harper needs that attention.

Former ODP chairs David Pepper and David Wilhelm have also called for no endorsements, though Wilhelm is a Cranley supporter.

Pepper tweeted about the issue a couple of times in January, with one tweet saying that "an [Ohio Democratic Party] endorsement in an open-seat race for Gov/Lt. Gov among 2 closely-matched tickets would be a major unforced error."

In a letter to the Ohio Democratic Party Executive Committee last month, Wilhelm wrote: "Undecided voters outpoll supporters of either candidate at this point. I say let them run. It is not in the party's compelling interest to try to shut this race down early. Let's see who's got the message and the momentum to run a competitive race in the fall.....My candidate may not win, but if he does win, he'll be better for it. And I would argue, strongly, that this is just as true for his opponent."

On the Republican side, longshot US Senate candidate Mark Pukita has urged the party not to endorse in that race, which includes five higher-profile wealthy candidates, many of whom have sought county party or individual endorsements. Pukita tweeted that he hoped to have a discussion about "how corrupting primary endorsements are to the primary election process."

Meanwhile, the last three chairs of the Ohio Republican Party haven't weighed in on endorsements.

The most recent former Ohio Republican Party chair is Jane Timken, who will likely be hoping to receive the party's nomination in the US Senate race after receiving the endorsement of departing US Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH).

Matt Borges, who was ORP chair from 2012 to 2017, is preparing for his trial in connection with the House Bill 6/FirstEnergy corruption case. And Kevin DeWine, a cousin of incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine and chair of the ORP from 2009 to 2012, hasn't commented on whether the party should endorse in the major races.
Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & Politics Ohio Democratic PartyElection 2022Ohio gubernatorial raceOhio Senate raceOhio Supreme Court raceChris Redfern
Karen Kasler
Karen is a lifelong Ohioan who has served as news director at WCBE-FM, assignment editor/overnight anchor at WBNS-TV, and afternoon drive anchor/assignment editor in WTAM-AM in Cleveland. In addition to her daily reporting for Ohio’s public radio stations, she’s reported for NPR, the BBC, ABC Radio News and other news outlets. She hosts and produces the Statehouse News Bureau’s weekly TV show “The State of Ohio”, which airs on PBS stations statewide. She’s also a frequent guest on WOSU TV’s “Columbus on the Record”, a regular panelist on “The Sound of Ideas” on ideastream in Cleveland, appeared on the inaugural edition of “Face the State” on WBNS-TV and occasionally reports for “PBS Newshour”. She’s often called to moderate debates, including the Columbus Metropolitan Club’s Issue 3/legal marijuana debate and its pre-primary mayoral debate, and the City Club of Cleveland’s US Senate debate in 2012.
See stories by Karen Kasler
Related Content