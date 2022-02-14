© 2022 WKSU
Government & Politics

Summit County Sheriff looking to improve diversity in recruiting with state grant

WKSU | By Jay Shah
Published February 14, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST
map of Summit County
Google Maps
Esther Thomas, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, says part of the $61,000 grant will be used to showcase diversity and encourage more people from underrepresented communities to pursue careers in law enforcement.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office is getting a state grant to increase recruitment of women and minorities in law enforcement.

Esther Thomas is the director of diversity, equity and inclusion at the sheriff’s office. She says it wants to use part of the $61,000 grant to showcase diversity in the sheriff’s office and encourage more people from underrepresented communities to pursue careers in law enforcement.

Esther Thomas: showcasing diversity

“We have women. We have minorities here. We have people of different ethnicities, races and religions on our force, but we don’t have some of those materials to convey that," Thomas said. "So when someone evaluates the company, they look at their printed materials. They look at the website. They say, 'What does this organization look like? When I get there, will I belong, and is there equity?'”

Thomas says it will also provide mentorships, ambassadorships and scholarships for those who may not be able to afford training academy fees.

Jay Shah
Jay Shah is an aspiring broadcast journalist pursuing a Master of Arts in media and journalism at Kent State University. Jay’s student media career began as an undergraduate student at Old Westbury Web Radio (OWWR) of the State University of New York College at Old Westbury. She is passionate about raising community awareness on social justice, and environmental issues as well as local music and art. Her spare time involves attending local music showcases, experimenting with weird food combinations and painting. Jay wishes to use her journalistic abilities for providing a voice to the voiceless.
See stories by Jay Shah
