Hudson Mayor Craig Shubert resigns amid ice fishing and prostitution comments

The embattled mayor of Hudson has resigned following a series of high-profile incidents which made national news.

Mayor Craig Shubert resigned Monday, almost a week after telling city council that allowing shanties for ice fishing in a local park could lead to prostitution. In a statement to the city, Shubert said it was his attempt to inject dry humor into the meeting. He had previously told local media that the statement was based on stories he had covered as a news reporter.

Last Tuesday’s meeting followed a special meeting — called by Mayor Shubert — to vote on suspending City Manager Jane Howington due to what council termed communication issues and poor annual reviews. That meeting quickly moved to executive session, and Foster announced a deal had been reached with Howington, but no details have been forthcoming.

The mayor also made national headlines last fall, when he threatened prosecution of school board members over a book in an optional, college-level class which the mayor deemed “child pornography.”

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh reviewed the claims, declined to press any charges against the boardmembers, and called the mayor’s behavior a “lapse in judgement.”

The incident brought a congratulatory visit from former Treasurer Josh Mandel:

This is Mayor Craig Shubert of Hudson, Ohio.



He’s the Patriot who told the school board that they had the choice of resigning or facing criminal charges for teaching child pornography to students.



HERO. pic.twitter.com/YbvVgHZDNr — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) October 19, 2021

It also came after the mayor’s wife passed away, which he cited in his resignation as a reason for introspection.

Hudson City Council President Chris Foster said they appreciate “the time and dedication that Mayor Shubert has put in to serving the citizens of Hudson. We respect his decision and wish him the best in the future.” Council will seek to appoint a replacement, who would serve until the November election, when voter’s would choose the next Mayor.

The position of mayor in Hudson is mostly ceremonial.

