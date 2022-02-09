Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer officially announces run as Democrat for state treasurer

Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer says his time in public office has been focused on "small town values," such as being invested in the community and understanding the needs of people who want opportunities to "get ahead."

He says those are the values he would bring to Columbus, if he were to become state treasurer.

"You're going to have a sure thing because I am going to watch every dollar spent, and I'm going to pinch every penny. And I'm also going to be on the lookout for corruption," Schertzer said.

A Marion County native, Schertzer graduated from Ridgedale High School before attending the University of Toledo. He later worked for the Secretary of State's Office under Sherrod Brown and the Ohio Treasurer's Office under Mary Ellen Withrow, a fellow Marion County resident.

Schertzer emphasizes the importance of being a watchdog against corruption, noting the federal bribery investigation that led to the arrest of former House Speaker Larry Householder, a Republican who has pleaded not guilty.

"It could be something as simple as see something, say something, because a lot of these elected officials in Columbus right now, they're very tightlipped and not saying anything about the corruption scandals taking place in our state capital," Schertzer said.

Schertzer’s announcement completes the Democratic slate for the five statewide executive offices. The Democrats have a candidate running unopposed in every statewide primary with the exception of the gubernatorial race, which features former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley and ex-Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.

Current Treasurer Robert Sprague (R-Ohio) is also running unopposed in the Republican primary.

