© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Lawmakers push for National Scenic Trail designation for Buckeye Trail

WKSU | By Kelly Krabill
Published February 7, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST
Ohio Buckeye Trail
Buckeye Trail Association
The Buckeye Trail is a 1,444-mile long trail that loops around Ohio. If designated a National Scenic Trail, it could receive federal funding for maintenance and education programs.

Ohio Congressmen Tim Ryan and Anthony Gonzalez are pushing to start the process to designate Ohio’s Buckeye Trail a National Scenic Trail. A designation could translate into federal funding for everything from maintenance for the 1,400-mile trail to expanding education programs.

Andrew Bashaw, head of the Buckeye Trail Association, says the designation would also allow for the creation of more sections of the trail that are dedicated to hiking.

Bashaw on more hiking

“We are approaching 60% of the Buckeye Trail as off-road hiking trail, and so we have still a lot of work to do,” Bashaw said.

The Buckeye Trail loops around the state. If the designation is approved, it would be the fifth longest National Scenic Trail in the country.

Congressmen Ryan and Gonzalez have asked the House Natural Resources Committee to approve a bill calling for a feasibility study.

Tags

Government & Politics OhioBuckeye TrailNational Scenic TrailNational Parks ServiceOhio trailsCongressman Tim RyanAnthony Gonzalez
Kelly Krabill
Kelly Krabill is a senior journalism major at Kent State and will be graduating Spring 2022. She is a general assignment editor for the student-run newspaper, Kent Stater. She has also worked as a copy editor, opinion writer and photographer. She already holds a photography degree and worked in the health insurance field almost 12 years before returning back to school to receive a second bachelor’s degree. With her minor being in nonprofit studies, she hopes to work in a nonprofit newsroom as a multi-media reporter who tells stories about the local community.
See stories by Kelly Krabill
Related Content