© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather alerts and school closings from WKYC
Government & Politics

Ohio hits primary filing deadline with legislative maps still in question

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published February 2, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST
Ohio House and Ohio Senate district maps
Ohio Redistricting Commission
These are the Ohio House and Ohio Senate district maps the Ohio Redistricting Commission approved.

The potential candidates for 99 Ohio House districts and half of Ohio's 33 Senate districts filed their paperwork with local boards of elections around the state.

But the Ohio Supreme Court is still deliberating on a challenge to the latest round of district maps approved by the Ohio Redistricting Commission, which means candidates are filing for districts that may or may not exist in the coming days.

Lawmakers passed a bipartisan bill to help address the problem. But it didn’t change the filing deadline. Speaker Bob Cupp (R-Lima) had said there was “no backup plan” if the Ohio Supreme Court hadn’t rolled on the maps yet.

If the district lines change, candidates will have the ability to amend their petitions, but newcomers who did not file by the deadline will not be able to jump into a race.
Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsLegislative redistrictingOhio Redistricting CommissiongerrymanderingElection 2022
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content