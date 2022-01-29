Sherrod Brown wants next Supreme Court nominating process to focus on a variety of issues

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) says he supports President Joe Biden's campaign promise to nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Brown emphasizes the importance in considering a potential nominee's stance on rights for women, voters, and LGBTQ people. But he adds that other issues must also be highlighted.

"What we don't think enough about is how does that person stand on worker rights, how does that person stand when it's drug companies against consumers or chemical and oil companies against polluters?" Brown said.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) did not comment on what he would like to see in a new supreme court justice, but in a statement commended U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen

Breyer's service.

"While I did not agree with most of his opinions or votes, I respect the way he stood up for the Court and the constitutional separation of powers. In particular, I believe his public resistance to attempts by some Democrats to pack the Court helped preserve the original intent of the Founders to keep the Court independent of politics," Portman said in a written statement.

Biden says he expects to name his supreme court justice nominee by the end of February.

