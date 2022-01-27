Attorneys working on trial date for nuclear bailout bribery case

Attorneys in the nuclear bailout bribery scandal have the next 30 days to come to an agreement on the official start date for the trial.

Householder and Borges have both pleaded not guilty to racketeering charges.

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys met during a virtual court hearing and agreed that they need to block out about six weeks for the trial.

The case accuses Householder of passing a nuclear power plant bailout in exchange for money from FirstEnergy to be used for personal and political gain.

Borges, a former lobbyist for FirstEnergy, is accused of offering a bribe to keep the law in place.

Lawyers for the different sides of the case are ordered to come up with a proposed start date for the trial. The prosecution says they're aiming for fall at the earliest.

Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.