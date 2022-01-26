© 2022 WKSU
Government & Politics

Calls for a Democratic gubernatorial debate before the May primary might be answered

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published January 26, 2022 at 12:39 AM EST
Democratic candidates debate in Cleveland in 2017
Ideastream
/
Ideastream
Democratic candidates for governor debate in Cleveland in 2017.

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she will agree to debate her Democratic opponent, ex-Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, before the May primary. But she says she won't plan any debates until after the Feb. 2 filing deadline.

“I’m happy to debate ,and I know we will debate. We are just going to wait until after the filing deadline, which is next week, to start those negotiations," Whaley said.

Last month, Cranley called on Whaley to accept a debate at the Columbus Metropolitan Club, noting that at this point of the gubernatorial campaign in 2018, there had already been one.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Cranley calls on his opponent, Nan Whaley, to debate in December 2021
John Cranley campaign
/
John Cranley press release
Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Cranley calls on his opponent, Nan Whaley, to debate in December 2021.

Republican gubernorial candidates Jim Renacci and Joe Blystone have also called on incumbent governor Gov. Mike DeWine to debate.
Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsNan WhaleyOhio gubernatorial raceElection 2022John Cranleypolitical debatesgubernatorial debate
Jo Ingles
