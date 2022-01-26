Calls for a Democratic gubernatorial debate before the May primary might be answered

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says she will agree to debate her Democratic opponent, ex-Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, before the May primary. But she says she won't plan any debates until after the Feb. 2 filing deadline.

“I’m happy to debate ,and I know we will debate. We are just going to wait until after the filing deadline, which is next week, to start those negotiations," Whaley said.

Last month, Cranley called on Whaley to accept a debate at the Columbus Metropolitan Club, noting that at this point of the gubernatorial campaign in 2018, there had already been one.

John Cranley campaign / John Cranley press release Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Cranley calls on his opponent, Nan Whaley, to debate in December 2021.

Republican gubernorial candidates Jim Renacci and Joe Blystone have also called on incumbent governor Gov. Mike DeWine to debate.

