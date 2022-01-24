More than 100 police agencies in Ohio are getting money for body cameras

Gov. Mike DeWine says $4.7 million in grants have been awarded to 109 local law enforcement agencies for body camera systems. He says the cameras have proven to be important in police agencies that already use them.

“These cameras are like a first-person account with every interaction with the public, every arrest, and every traffic stop,” DeWine said.

DeWine says up to two-thirds of Ohio’s law enforcement agencies have not provided officers with cameras because of equipment and video storage costs. Now, with a combination of federal and state dollars, he’s hoping all Ohio police agencies will be able to afford them.

Of the 109 local law enforcement agencies receiving grants, 49 will use the money to create new body camera programs. The remaining 60 agencies will dedicate funding toward expanding or upgrading existing technology. As of result of this funding, police agencies will be able to purchase around 1,700 new body cameras, as well as computer equipment, software, video storage, and other related items.

Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.