Government & Politics

Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan calls on President Biden to build concensus

WKSU | By Ben Weaver
Published January 21, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST
Tim Ryan, U.S. Congressman from Ohio
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU

President Biden’s domestic policy and spending plan now face an uncertain future in the house. Democrats in the senate were unable to advance a house measure on voting rights legislation earlier this week.

Ohio congressman Tim Ryan, speaking on NPR’s morning edition, said he believes the President should be focused on building consensus

Tim Ryan
Ryan's advice for the president and his agenda for the coming year.

“It’s a complicated scenario that the president finds himself in and we all find ourselves in here, with a deeply divided congress, very slim majorities for his party. But what I would like to see is for the president to organize the next year around some consensus.”

Ryan is seeking the democratic nomination for the US senate seat currently held by Rob Portman. He’s touting his lifelong connection to Ohio and says he’s focusing on the working people of the state.

NPR's Debbie Elliott talks to Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio about the issues facing the Democrats' agenda, and why President Biden can't seem to get a win on Capitol Hill.

Tags

Government & PoliticsTim RyanJoe BidenU.S. Congress
Ben Weaver
Ben Weaver is a Junior journalism student at Kent State University from Southwestern Ohio, in the Dayton area. Ben is pursuing a journalism major with a minor in photography. He is also working as a reporter at the Kent Stater.
See stories by Ben Weaver