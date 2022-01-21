Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan calls on President Biden to build concensus

President Biden’s domestic policy and spending plan now face an uncertain future in the house. Democrats in the senate were unable to advance a house measure on voting rights legislation earlier this week.

Ohio congressman Tim Ryan, speaking on NPR’s morning edition, said he believes the President should be focused on building consensus

“It’s a complicated scenario that the president finds himself in and we all find ourselves in here, with a deeply divided congress, very slim majorities for his party. But what I would like to see is for the president to organize the next year around some consensus.”

Ryan is seeking the democratic nomination for the US senate seat currently held by Rob Portman. He’s touting his lifelong connection to Ohio and says he’s focusing on the working people of the state.