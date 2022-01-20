Mayor Justin Bibb pledges to improve Cleveland's 'broken' snow removal plan

Saying Cleveland’s response to the weekend’s snowstorm “wasn’t good enough,” Mayor Justin Bibb on Thursday pledged to improve the city’s snow removal plan.

“I inherited a broken system that needs significant overhaul and investment,” the mayor said in a video posted to social media. “I heard you. We need a better snow removal plan to ensure we are more prepared for the next storm.”

Bibb, who traveled to Washington, D.C., this week for the U.S. Conference of Mayors, is in his third week on the job. A public update on improvements to the snow plan will come next week, he said.

The mayor’s interim director of public works, which runs the snowplow operation, is Michael Cox, a holdover from the previous mayor’s administration. Cox is expected to brief city council on the snow response next week, according to two council members.

Bonnie Teeuwen, a former Ohio Department of Transportation official and Cuyahoga County public works director, joined the administration this week as chief operating officer.

The snowfall, which pummeled Cleveland from late Sunday through Monday morning, stranded cars and buses on city streets. The city deployed all of its snowplows in response. As of Wednesday evening, city plows were working to make second passes at residential streets, according to City Hall.

