© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Weather-related closings from WKYC
Government & Politics

The man whose lawsuit led to the legalization of gay marriage is running for the Ohio House

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published January 18, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST
Jim Obergefell, Democrat running for Ohio House seat
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Jim Obergefell, Democrat running for Ohio House seat

The man who brought a lawsuit against Ohio that ended with the U.S. Supreme Court legalizing same-sex marriage is running for an Ohio House seat.

Jim Obergefell wants to run for the House seat that represents Sandusky, his hometown. He says he has two main goals.

“Opportunities and jobs. That’s one of the most important things because that will have a ripple effect in many other ways for the quality of life for everyone in this district,” Obergefell says.

Obergefell says he'll be a champion for the underdog and promises to make sure Ohio more welcoming to everyone.

“To help make sure Ohio can be a state where people feel safe, where they feel protected, where they feel they have equal opportunity,” Obergefell says.

Obergefell is nationally known and could raise a lot of money to run against Republican incumbent D.J. Swearingen. Though the district is still being redrawn, the last time a Democrat held a House seat in that area was in 2014.

Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsElection 2022Ohio legislatureJim ObergefellD.J. Swearingen
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles