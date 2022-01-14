Ohio Supreme Court Tosses Out Ohio's Congressional Map

The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down the state's proposed new Congressional map.

In the Friday ruling, the court "invalidated the Ohio General Assembly bill that reapportioned Ohio’s 15 U.S. House districts because the resulting congressional-district map violated the partisan gerrymandering prohibitions contained in the Ohio Constitution."

An emailed statement from Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters reads, “Once again, the Ohio Supreme Court did what the legislature refused to do – listened to the will of Ohio voters. Any map that further rigs our state in favor of one party over another is unacceptable and we’ll be watching closely to make sure any new maps reflect the fair representation that Ohioans overwhelmingly called for.”

Earlier this week, the court struck down the proposed state legislative maps.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become avaliable.

