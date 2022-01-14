© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Ohio Supreme Court Tosses Out Ohio's Congressional Map

WOSU 89.7 NPR News
Published January 14, 2022 at 12:33 PM EST
Republican state Sen. Rob McColley presents a new congressional district map, drawn by the Senate Republican Caucus.
Andy Chow
/
Republican state Sen. Rob McColley presents a new congressional district map, drawn by the Senate Republican Caucus.

The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down the state's proposed new Congressional map.

In the Friday ruling, the court "invalidated the Ohio General Assembly bill that reapportioned Ohio’s 15 U.S. House districts because the resulting congressional-district map violated the partisan gerrymandering prohibitions contained in the Ohio Constitution."

An emailed statement from Ohio Democratic Party Chair Elizabeth Walters reads, Once again, the Ohio Supreme Court did what the legislature refused to do – listened to the will of Ohio voters. Any map that further rigs our state in favor of one party over another is unacceptable and we’ll be watching closely to make sure any new maps reflect the fair representation that Ohioans overwhelmingly called for.”

Earlier this week, the court struck down the proposed state legislative maps.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become avaliable.
Copyright 2022 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags

Government & Politicscongressional redistrictingredistrictingOhio Redistricting CommissionOhio Supreme CourtMike DeWine