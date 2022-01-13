© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Some lawmakers think moving the candidate filing deadline is an option that should be considered now

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published January 13, 2022 at 8:59 PM EST
voters cast ballots at a voting location
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Voters cast their ballots at a voting location. Those who wish to run for Ohio House and Senate seats during the next election might find themselves bumping up against a tight filing deadline Feb. 2.

The Ohio Supreme Court’s decision rejecting new maps for Ohio House and Senate districts could be causing confusion among candidates. They must file to run for those offices by Feb. 2. But some lawmakers think it might be a good idea to consider moving that date.

Republican Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) says moving the filing deadline back to a later date is an option that should be left on the table.

“Even if the Redistricting Commission comes up with a new map in 10 days that puts us at January 22nd, and it’s possible that map may be challenged too,” Stewart said.

Stewart notes candidates might not know which district they’d be representing until days before the current deadline. And he questions if that would be enough time to gather signatures. Only 50 are needed, but candidates usually aim for double that to ensure they meet the threshold.
Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Government & PoliticsLegislative redistrictinggerrymanderingRep. Brian StewartCandidatespolitical races
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content