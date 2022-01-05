Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers enters Cuyahoga County executive race

Warrensville Heights Mayor Brad Sellers is joining the race to lead Cuyahoga County government.

Sellers, a Democrat, plans an announcement early this afternoon. The media advisory previewing that kickoff left no doubt about his plans: At the top of the page was a campaign logo reading, “Brad Sellers for County Executive.”

Standing 7 feet tall, Sellers was the Chicago Bulls’ first-round draft pick in 1986. He first won election as mayor to the southeast Cleveland suburb of more than 13,000 people in 2011.

Sellers enters the race with name recognition that reaches beyond his hometown suburb’s borders. For years, he has provided color commentary for Cleveland Cavaliers games on TV and radio.

Though a small part of the county, Warrensville Heights has proved a Democratic political powerhouse. Former congresswoman and current HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge preceded Sellers as mayor. Sellers is also close with newly elected U.S. Rep. Shontel Brown, a former Warrensville Heights councilwoman.

Former Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed, who was instrumental in Mayor Justin Bibb’s general election campaign, is Sellers’ half-brother.

Sellers faces former University Circle Incorporated leader Chris Ronayne in the Democratic primary this May. The county party’s executive committee is expected to vote on an endorsement in the race late this month, before the February filing deadline.

Maple Heights Mayor Annette Blackwell suspended her campaign for county executive on Tuesday.

